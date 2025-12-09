Warm shelter for 166 citizens amid harsh winter

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To support homeless, destitute and vulnerable citizens, the Municipal Corporation has set up five night shelters across the city. These shelters, operational for the past 10 years, can collectively house 281 individuals. Amid the biting cold, 166 citizens are currently taking refuge here, according to the Municipal Corporation’s Women and Child Welfare Department. Senior citizens and persons with disabilities staying in the shelters are also provided free meals.

A few years ago, the Supreme Court directed that night shelters should be made available for homeless citizens. This responsibility was assigned to local self-government bodies. Responding to this, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation decided to establish five night shelters in the city. Former municipal commissioner Dr. Purushottam Bhapkar took the lead in initiating the project. Tenders were issued to set up shelters on available municipal land or buildings, and the responsibility for operating them was given to various voluntary organisations.

Most residents of these shelters work outside during the day and return at night to sleep. The shelters provide mattresses, blankets, toilets, and bathing facilities. The municipal corporation pays the organisations based on the number of beneficiaries; monthly bills range between Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000. The shelters at Chikalthana and Gandhinagar are operated by Sant Gadge Maharaj Sanstha; the ones at the railway station and N-6 Cidco are run by N-Bodhi Multipurpose Organisation; and the Moti Karanja centre is managed by Jeevan Jagruti Sanstha.

Work all day, rest in the evening

Most people staying in the shelters work outside for their livelihood. After returning in the evening, they rest at the shelters. Many arrange for their meals outside. Those who rely on the affordable Shiv Bhojan scheme, priced at Rs 10, often visit those centres, said project head, Women and Child Welfare Department, Vinod Pardeshi .

Night shelter capacity and beneficiaries

The city’s five night shelters have a combined capacity to accommodate 281 people. The Chikalthana shelter can house 15 individuals, of whom 5 are currently staying. The Gandhinagar centre has space for 100, with 15 residents at present. At the Railway Station shelter, 35 people are staying out of a capacity of 49. The Cidco N-6 facility can accommodate 37, and currently 46 beneficiaries are taking shelter there. The Moti Karanja shelter has a capacity of 80, with 65 individuals presently residing there.