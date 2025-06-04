Box

Waste collection in city

The CSMC collect different types of wasters including plastic in the city. Following is the percentage of wastes;

Particulars -----------------Percentage

--Plastic, Plastic bags -- 10.60

--Paper waste ----7.13

--Glass and metals---0.45

--Leather, rubber and synthetics--0.44

--Tetra packs and laminated plastics --3.06

--Clothes and rags --4.56

--Food waste/ organic-- 48.40

--Horticulture waste & wood --8.10

--Miscellaneous, ash, Soil, Silt ---17.27

Total-----------------------------100.00