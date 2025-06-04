Waste collection in city
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 4, 2025 23:10 IST2025-06-04T23:10:02+5:302025-06-04T23:10:02+5:30
The CSMC collect different types of wasters including plastic in the city. Following is the percentage of wastes;
Particulars -----------------Percentage
--Plastic, Plastic bags -- 10.60
--Paper waste ----7.13
--Glass and metals---0.45
--Leather, rubber and synthetics--0.44
--Tetra packs and laminated plastics --3.06
--Clothes and rags --4.56
--Food waste/ organic-- 48.40
--Horticulture waste & wood --8.10
--Miscellaneous, ash, Soil, Silt ---17.27
Total-----------------------------100.00