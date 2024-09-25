Water clogging disrupts traffic in important circles

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The traffic congestion for a long time at important squares and circles on main roads was witnessed on Wednesday as well. Long queues of different vehicles were formed at Shanoormiyan Dargah Square, Roplekar Chowk, and Cidco Chowk due to the clogging of rainwater in the evening.

The rain started to lash the city on Wednesday afternoon. The speed of rainfall increased after 6 pm and thus many parts of the city witnessed clogging of rainwater on roads, circles, and squares in many parts of the city. As a result, long and serpentine queues of vehicles were spotted at many squares and circles.

The traffic congestion was severe at Roplekar Chowk from 7 pm to 8 pm. The traffic disruption was also noticed beneath the Sangramnagar Flyover since 6 pm. The vehicle owners also experienced stress and inconvenience due to traffic disruption.

Seven Hills to High Court Chowk

The motorcycles and mopeds had a tough time in moving ahead due to water clogging on the Jalna Road in front of Hotel Rama International. More than half of the road had rainwater. Hence the vehicles at low speed were passing from one corner of the road. There was also water clogging in the centre of the road and footpath in Gajanan Maharaj Mandir and Seven Hills areas. The motorcycle riders were losing balance while crossing the muddy water.

Traffic has become a core issue in the city, but the city traffic branch is deprived of adequate manpower. Hence the municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth announced the appointment of 50 traffic wardens. It is hoped that these trained wardens will help streamline the traffic and maintain discipline on the road during rush and peak hours.

As reported earlier, there was severe traffic congestion at different squares and circles due to the VVIP protocol on Tuesday.