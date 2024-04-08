Water cut for industries if situation gets worse: Collector Swami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinag:

“Jayakwadi Dam, which is the lifeline of the district and Marathwada, has only 18 per cent water storage today. Priority will be given to drinking water. If the situation gets worse in the future, we will consider water cut for industries,” said Deelip Swami district collector while interacting with media persons on Monday under Samvadsetu.

It may be noted that a decision was taken to reduce the water supply of industries in April 2016. There is fear of arising similar situation after eight years.

The dam has only 18 per cent water storage currently. Jayakwadi did not receive much water from the upper dams from July to October last year because of unsatisfactory rainfall.

Therefore, there is a need for planning to meet the regular drinking water requirement of industry and other sectors from the available water storage of the dam.

District collector Swami said that there are elections along with water scarcity. “The review of water shortage in the district is being taken every three days. It started with 100 tankers when I joined the office, now, their figure has gone up to 443. Efforts will be made to reduce evaporation by spraying chemicals on the water. It will also reduce water waste. The orders were issued to stop the use of water in the district for construction and other usage. Drinking water should be given priority over agriculture and industries if the situation becomes worse,” he said.

Water reduction decision taken in April 2016

The district administration had taken the decision to reduce water supply to industries in April 2016.

But, water arrival in the dam in the next seasons of monsoon was good. The gates of dams were lifted regularly for four years, up to 2022. There is low water arrival at the dam in 2023 due to scanty rainfall.

How much water is distributed from the Jayakwadi?

Nearly 42 small and big water supply schemes are being run through Jayakwadi Dam. Also, 2 lakh to 2.50 lakh farmers are dependent on water reservoirs. Water is reserved for villages and industrial estates in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed districts. The city is getting 135 MLD water supply every day. While industries need 52 MLD of water.

A dead water reservoir can provide water supply for about one and a half years. The dead water storage capacity of the dam is 738.106 MCM.

Industries water need

The industries need 52 to 55 MLD of water daily. Water is lifted from the MIDC scheme and supplied to industries.

Water needs of the city

The city needs 260 MLD of water daily while it is currently supplied 135 MLD of water. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has installed machinery at the dam for water lifting.