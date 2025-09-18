Water enters workers' huts near Jackwell as Jayakwadi overflows

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The construction of a Jackwell (water pumping station) at the Jayakwadi Dam is underway on a war footing to supply 200 MLD water to the city.

There was heavy rainfall in the Paithan dam area two days ago.

As a result, on Monday night, water entered the huts of around 190 workers residing near the Jackwell site.

Household belongings got soaked and damaged. The workers somehow spent the night sitting inside a 2,500 mm diameter empty water pipe nearby.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and GVRP Company relocated the workers to a safer location in the morning.

The dam has once again filled to 100% capacity this year. A cofferdam was built two years ago. Although the dam has water, work on constructing the Jackwell is still ongoing. A large amount of water is being drained from the Jackwell, with powerful pumps running 24/7 for this purpose.

As the water level in the dam rises, the gates have to be opened. Until the gates are opened, the water level continues to increase significantly. Large waves of water are hitting the cofferdam walls built for the Jackwell.

Risking their lives, 190 workers are working at this location day and night. A cloudburst-like downpour occurred on Monday night, and a pipeline that supplies water to the DMIC (Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor) broke apart. This caused flooding to the huts of the workers working at the Jackwell site. The workers had no choice but to spend the night sitting inside the pipeline. The GVRP company provided immediate assistance to the workers.