Water everywhere, nowhere to step: Potholes turn sudarshan nagar road into daily hazard

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In Sudarshan Nagar, Hudco N-11 (A-Sector), the road has crumbled so badly that residents say it's hard to tell whether it's a road with potholes or potholes with some road. With water-filled craters across the stretch, pedestrians and motorists are left struggling “Everywhere there’s water, but where do we even step?”

The damaged road has led to daily mishaps, as waterlogged potholes hide their depth. Locals are outraged, asking whether civic action will come only after a fatality. Despite long-standing complaints, the municipal corporation remains indifferent a sentiment likely to surface in the upcoming polls. To make matters worse, the area hasn’t seen any fogging or anti-mosquito spraying in over two years, and non-functional streetlights leave residents in the dark after sunset. Though a cement road was laid till Deepnagar, side-filling and paver blocks were ignored. Water now stagnates along the dug-up edges, creating mosquito breeding grounds. Without proper paving near homes, even basic tasks like parking have become a daily dilemma for residents.