Water flows from Nashik towards Jayakwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Godawari River is flooded for the second time in this monsoon season as the water is released from the dams of Nashik. On Friday, heavy rainfall was reported in Nashik and hence the water was released from the dams and it is flowing towards Jayakwadi now. The water had passed through Nagmathan in Vaijapur tehsil by 6 pm. on Saturday. The officers have opined that the flowing water will reach the Jayakwadi dam by midnight.

Similarly, heavy rains were experienced in the Jayakwadi catchment area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahmednagar districts for the past two days. As a result, the dam is receiving an influx flow of 6,000 cusecs water.

Out of the dams in the Nashik district, 3,512 cusec water was released from the Darna dam, 1,748 cusecs from Palkhed dam, 424 cusecs from Kadwa dam. The water from these dams reached the Nandur Madhyameshwar dam, from where 16,655 cusec water was released in the Godawari River. The river is flooded now and the water is flowing towards Jayakwadi dam. Presently, the water storage in the dam is 34.39 percent and the storage is expected to increase now, said executive engineer Prashant Jadhav and dam engineer Vijay Kakade.