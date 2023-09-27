Water level in Harsul Lake goes up by 4-feet

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the residents of the old city as the water level of Harsul Lake has increased by 4-feets owing to the downpour in and around the city for the past three consecutive days. During the last week, the water level was 9 feet and it was hoped that the supply of water would remain unaffected till December.

The lake quenches the thirst of the residents staying in 14 wards of the old city. The custodian of the lake hopes that it would be filled up to its brim if the city continues to receive downpour for a few more consecutive days.

The height of the lake is 28 feet.The municipal authorities were worried when the level of water touched 10 feet. This height of water is able to supply water to the citizens for more than one month and after that it was planned to supply water to the above wards from Jayakwadi Dam. In the meantime, the civic officers had also hinted at increasing a day in the gap of days in water supply.

Presently, 8 MLD water is lifted from the lake. The water is supplied to 14 wards of the old city; a few localities from Hudco-Cidco and Harsul.