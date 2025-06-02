Water outage in city due to bursting of 1200-pipeline near Dhorkin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Road work is underway on Paithan Road from the National Highway. On Monday at around 11 am, while working near Dhorkin, a JCB accidentally struck a 1200 mm diameter water pipeline, causing it to burst. Water was seen shooting up 15 to 20 feet into the air. The municipal corporation immediately shut off the water supply and began repair work. More than half the city had to face a water outage on Monday, and many localities will not receive water supply on Tuesday as well.

Although the monsoon has begun, the city’s water issues remain unresolved. Currently, water is being supplied to various areas only once every eight to ten days. In recent days, the water supply had stabilized, but the situation was disrupted suddenly on Monday morning. Road widening work is ongoing from the National Highway to Paithan Road. At Dhorkin, the water pipeline was struck and burst. Shops are located around the spot where the pipeline burst. Fortunately, the water was shooting up into the sky and did not enter the shops. Shopkeepers promptly closed their stores. The water supply section of the municipal corporation was informed about the incident. Pumping from the damaged water line was immediately stopped, and repair work began at 12.30 pm.

The 1200 mm diameter water pipeline supplies water to more than half the city. The areas that were supposed to receive water on Monday could not be supplied. The municipal corporation has informed that on Tuesday, many areas may receive water late or a day later.

Express Line operational

A separate express water line has been installed for the Cidco-Hudco area, and as a result, their water supply continues without disruption, said the Executive Engineer (Water Supply) Kiran Dhande.