Water Park proposal shelved for reasons better known to civic officers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an effort to attract the lakhs of tourists visiting the city every year, the municipal corporation had taken the initiative last year. In November 2024, approval was granted to set up a Water Park on a 4-acre plot near the Harsul Tank on Build-Operate-Transfer (BoT) basis. It was also announced that the project would be established in 2025. However, the proposal has not received the required momentum from the BOT department.

Every year, more than 30 to 35 lakh tourists visit the city. These tourists usually visit sites like the Bibi Ka Maqbara, Panchakki, Ellora Caves, Daulatabad, and Ajanta Caves, and then move on. There is a lack of attractions in the city that would encourage tourists to stay for at least two to three days. With this in mind, the administration decided to develop a Water Park in the Harsul Tank area. The area next to the tank includes the Jambhul Van (blackberry), and a 4-acre plot adjacent to it was approved for the development of the Park.

It was also decided that the contractor must provide essential facilities such as an office, parking area, water treatment plant, storage room, and changing rooms in the Park premises. The municipal corporation will only provide the land, while the entire infrastructure must be developed by the contractor at their own expense. The contract was declared to be for a duration of 15 years.

Over the past few years, the Harsul Tank has been filling to capacity. This year too, the water body overflowed. The Water Park will not require water daily, in case of water shortage, it will require water only once a week. Hence, it was said that the project would be viable.

Rent had also been fixed

The municipal corporation’s estate section was to measure and allocate the land for the Water Park. The expected monthly rent for the approximately 4-acre plot is ₹98,920. Bidders offering a higher rent would be given preference. Once the project is developed, it will be awarded on contract for a 15-year term.

No momentum for the proposal

The Park proposal has not gained the required momentum in the past year. As 2025 is nearing its end, the project has still not materialised. There is now curiosity among those in the tourism sector as to whether the project will be realised in 2026.