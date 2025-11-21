Water pipeline connection work extended by 2 more days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A main water pipeline of 2500 mm diametre has been laid from Jaikawadi to Nakshatrawadi. Last week, 130 meters of connection work on this pipeline was started. As the work has not yet been completed, the deadline has been extended by two more days. To carry out this work, the adjacent 900 mm diameter pipeline has been temporarily shut down, resulting in a shortage of 26 MLD of water in the city.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) had earlier imposed a six-day shutdown on the 900 mm pipeline to facilitate the connection of the main pipeline. This period ended on Friday, but the work on connecting the main pipeline is still ongoing. During the six days, only 35 metres of pipeline could be connected. The remaining 95 metres of connection is pending.

The work is complex and time-consuming, causing delays. For welding, a pit had to be dug at one location, and 4–5 pipes of the 900 mm pipeline had to be removed to carry out the work.