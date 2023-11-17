Water protest escalates as demonstrators storm irrigation building

Demand to release 8.6 TMC water for Jayakwadi Dam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Pani Hakka Parishad held a strong protest in front of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation on Friday demanding the release of 8.6 TMC of water from dams in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts to Marathwada.

The protest comes in the wake of a decision by the executive director of the corporation on October 30 to release the water under the Equitable Water Distribution Act. However, the leaders of Ahmednagar and Nashik districts have filed separate petitions in Bombay High Court and Supreme Court to prevent the implementation of this decision. These petitions are being heard on November 21 and December 5.

During the demonstration, some protestors breached the irrigation building, leading to a confrontation with police. Despite reaching the top floor, they eventually vacated the premises. Police detained several protesters, and executive director Santosh Thiramanwar later engaged with them, accepting their demands and assuring that sentiments would be conveyed to the government.

Narahari Shivpure, president of Pani Hakka Parishad, said that the people of Marathwada, facing acute water scarcity, are growing increasingly restless. He issued a warning of mass agitation involving resolutions from 1000 Gram Panchayats if immediate action is not taken to release the water in contention. Water expert Dr Shankar Nagre, Dr Bhagwanrao Kapse, Dr Sarjerao Thombre, Nanasaheb Nakhate, former minister Anil Patil, former ZP president Dwarkadas Pathrikar and others were present.