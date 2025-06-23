Water shutdown through 700 mm and 900 mm pipelines

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 700 mm diameter pipeline, which quenches the city's thirst, remained shut for six hours early Monday morning. The shutdown on the 900 mm diameter pipeline, which was initially scheduled for 12 hours, extended to 33 hours. As a result, the city has been receiving 20 MLD less water for the past two days, causing severe disruption in the water supply.

At Jayakwadi, a conductor wire on MSEDCL’s power line near the pumping station on the 700 mm pipeline snapped at around 3.20 am. This led to an interruption in electricity supply. MSEDCL staff immediately began emergency repair work. After clearing the vines on the power line and reconnecting the broken conductor, power supply was restored by 9 am. Due to this, the 700 mm pipeline remained shut for six hours, reducing water supply to the city by 22 to 25 MLD.

On Sunday at 7.30 am, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran initiated a 12-hour shutdown on the 900 mm diameter pipeline to install a 3,700 HP pump at Jayakwadi. However, the installation process continued till Monday evening, extending the shutdown to over 24 hours, which led to a shortfall of 20 MLD of water. The 1,200 mm pipeline was the only one functioning, supplying 90 to 100 MLD, which was insufficient to meet the city’s full demand. Due to the shortage, many residential colonies did not receive water on Monday. According to the officials of CSMC’s water supply section, “The supply of water to the affected areas will be either delayed or supplied next-day (Tuesday).”