Water storage in jayakwadi dam reaches 86%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the Jayakwadi dam and increased inflow from upstream reservoirs, the water level of the dam reached 85.93% by 6 pm on Monday.

Water is entering the dam at a rate of 31,896 cusecs. A large volume of water is flowing into Jayakwadi dam, and by 6 pm on Monday, the water level had reached 1,519.25 feet. The total water storage stood at 2,594.867 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), with live storage at 1,856.761 TMC. The total capacity has reached 85.93%. If the inflow continues overnight, the storage may cross 90%, which may necessitate the opening of the dam gates to release water into the Godavari river. On this same day last year, the storage was only 6.26%. Water discharge from the dam’s left canal was stopped on Sunday, while 1,100 cusecs are being released through the right canal towards Majalgaon dam, according to dam engineer Mangesh Shelare.