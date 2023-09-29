Water storage in Jayakwadi increases by 4 %

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the Jayakwadi dam and the water released from the dams in Nashik and Ahmednagar district has increased the water storage in Jaykwadi by 4.11 percent. The present water storage in the dam has reached to 43.57% on Friday evening.

On Friday, the water influx in the dam was 16,350 cusecs on Friday morning. However, it reduced to 9,798 cusecs in the evening as the water released from the dams in the Nashik and Ahmednagar districts were reduced in the afternoon.

The water was released from Nashik and Ahmednagar dams from September 22. On Friday evening, 1,100 cusec water was released from Darna dam, 874 cusec from Palkhed dam and 3,662 cusecs from Nandurmadhameshwar.

The Godawari River was flowing at the Sarita Measurement Centre at Nagamthan in Vaijapur tehsil with 10,000 cusecs. It is expected that the water influx will continue for the next four to five days.

The water was released from Nilwande dam in Ahmednagar district with 826 cusecs and 1,895 cuses from Ozar Weir in the Pravara river. This water was rushing towards Jayakwadi and 3,805 cuses water was released from Madhyameshwar reseroir in Nevasa tehsil by evening.

The present water storage in the dam is 43.57 percent, but the water storage last year on the same day was 99.95 percent. The water level on Friday was 1,509.87 feet. The present water storage in the dam is 1,683.885 MCM, of which 945.779 MCM is the live stock.