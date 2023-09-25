Water storage increased in Jayakwadi by 4.35 pc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The water storage of Jayakwadi dam increased by 4.25 per cent in the last four days because of the rainfall in the local catchment area and water released from the upper dams of Nashik.

The dam was receiving water at the pace of 4,287 cusecs until Monday evening. Water is being released from the group of upper dams from Nashik since September 22.

The flow of releasing water depends on the rainfall situation.

Water is being released with 1100 cusecs from Darna dam, Gangapur dam with cusecs 1100, Palkhed 1,748 cusecs and Nandur Madhmeshwar with 3,889 cusecs. Godavari river which is on Jayakwadi dam was flowing with a capacity of 9, 200 cusecs, through Sartia Mapan Kendra of Nagmatha in Vaijpur tehsils today.

Water to be released from Ahmednagar too

Water was released for Jayakwadi twice in the season from dams in Nashik district. There is the expectation of water release from Ahmednagar. Water is being released from Bhandardara dam with 820 cusecs and Nilavande dam with 1762 cusecs.

Meanwhile, 2, 830 cusecs of water was released from Ozar Weir to Pravara this morning. This water is arriving towards Jayakwadi. Water is being released for Jayakwadi with a capacity of 1, 582 cusecs from Madhameshwar dam in Nevasa in the evening.

Sub-Divisional Engineer Ashok Chavan said that there is a possibility of an increase in the arrival of water from upper dams.

462.44 MCM water received in June

During the last four days, the water storage in the dam has increased by 4.25 per cent, taking total storage to 38.22 per cent. However, the dam had 99.78 per cent water storage on this date last year. The dam received 462.44 MCM (16.33 TMC) new storage since since June 1, 2023. On Monday evening, the water level of the dam reached 1, 508.32 feet. The total water storage in the dam is 1,567.7551 MCM out of which 829.649 MCM is useful water storage. There has been a big relief as water started arriving from Ahmednagar along with Nashik.,