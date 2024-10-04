Water Supply Disruption in Parola Fata Due to Pipeline Leak
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 4, 2024 12:00 AM2024-10-04T00:00:03+5:302024-10-04T00:00:03+5:30
Authorities have initiated repair work on the affected pipeline. However, residents are advised to prepare for potential delays in water supply during this time. Updates regarding the situation will be provided through the Jal Bell app as more information becomes available.