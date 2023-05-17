Water supply of Cidco-Hudco areas disrupts in poclain dash

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water supply to the Cidco-Hudco and many parts of the new and the old city got disrupted after an air valve of a 1200 mm pipeline got disjointed due to a dash by a poclain pressed by the contractor of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), near Dhorkin on Wednesday at 7 pm.

Hence the citizens, expecting water in taps, on Thursday will now receive water on Friday.

The impact was dash so severe that water fountains of a height of 12-15 feet were formed in the pipeline. This is the second incident in the past one and a half months. The municipal corporation authorities immediately stopped the water supply through the pipeline. The lifting of water from the Jayakwadi Dam was halted. The repairing of the damage will be underway till the wee hours of Thursday. The officials of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) water supply section including executive engineer M B Kazi, deputy engineer Kiran Dhande, and Manoj Baviskar along with their team reached the spot and undertook the works on a war-footing basis. The work to empty the pipeline was underway till 9 pm. Besides, the replacement of the new air valve will go on till wee hours, it is learnt. After the completion of the works, the civic officials will undertake testing and after the successful trial the lifting of water and transporting it till the city would be restored by Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the areas which were to receive water on Thursday will now get water in taps on Friday. The elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) at CIDCO N-5, N-7, Garkheda, Pundliknagar, Shahganj and Jubilee Park will be witnessing disruption in the water supply.