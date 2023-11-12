Water supply on gap of 2 days from Feb 1!

CSMC to make use of 11 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) for effective water distribution in the city.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth reviewed that presently the city is getting water in their taps once in a week. However, the situation is not acute as per the administration. The task of laying the 900-mm size pipeline is going on a war-footing basis with the cooperation of the state government. The work is expected to be completed by January-end 2024. If all goes well, the civic administration hopes of supplying water to the citizens on a gap of two days from February 1.

Meanwhile, the residents of the areas where new pipelines are being laid down will have to wait for sometime. The municipal corporation will not be giving new connections from these pipelines immediately. Till then the supply of water to them will be made through tankers, he said.

The city receives 122 MLD of water. Due to absence of the storage facility, the CSMC supplies water to the citizens on a gap of four days (in some areas) and on a gap of seven days (in some areas). The supply schedule has not improved even after the release of the High Court’s order.

It is learnt that the administrator has also reviewed the progress and had expressed his displeasure over the slow speed of work.

It may be noted that the target has been set to complete the ambitious new water supply scheme by December 2024. Prior to it, the state government has issued a fund of Rs 200 crore to replace the old and damaged 700 mm pipeline with 900 mm pipeline.

It is learnt that the pipeline of length 32 kms has been laid down from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi and only 7 kms length work is left to be completed. The works like upgradation of water treatment plant, and installation of new pumping machine sets are also underway simultaneously and will be completed by January end.

The pumping machine sets linking the 900 mm pipeline will be installed at the source well (in Jayakwadi) from where the CSMC lifts water for distribution. The city will get an additional quantity of 70-80 MLD of water. Earlier, it was decided to stop the functioning of the 700 mm pipeline after completion of the laying of the 900-mm size pipeline, but now the decision has been changed and it will continue to lift or distribute water in future, said the municipal commissioner.

G Sreekanth hinted that the CSMC aims at reducing the gap in supplying water to two days in the areas (like Hudco-Cidco and old city) receiving water after four days or seven days.

Harsul lake is a ray of hope

Presently, 5-6 MLD of water is being lifted from the Harsul Lake. However, the state government spent Rs 46 lakh and constructed a new water treatment plant. The work will be completed by December. Later on, it is hoped that 10 MLD of water will be lifted from the lake and it would quench the thirst of residents from 14 wards of the old city and some parts of the new city in a gap of two days, it is learnt.