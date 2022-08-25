Water supply on gap of 3 days after verification of distribution schedule!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari underlined that the civic administration is indeed taking appropriate measures to implement the orders of the High Court to supply water to the city over a gap of three days.

“The decision upon it, however, will be taken after receiving satisfactory feasibility report regarding the availability of water, storage capacity and cross-verification of water supply schedule,” stressed the municipal commissioner.

While speaking to media persons, Chaudhari said,” Presently, the lifting of water from Harsul tank to Delhi Gate after purifying it at the filtration plant is underway. The repairing of water pipelines, identifying and sealing the leakages, repairing and maintaining the valves, laying of pipelines under the new water supply scheme, replacing sand bed at Pharola water purification plant, disconnecting the illegal water connections etc is underway. Presently, the water is being supplied in the city on the gap of four days.”

The AMC administrator also mentioned that the proposal of a supplementary water supply scheme of Rs 193 crore recommends replacing the old 56 MLD width pipeline of the city has been passed. The project report made by the project management consultant (PMC) has been approved and it will be submitted to the state government, soon. The project will be implemented by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and will be funded by the government, said Chaudhari.

Orders to the officers

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has ordered the AMC to supply water on the gap of three days. Meanwhile, a monitoring committee has been established upon the court order under the headship of the divisional commissioner. The committee is taking the review of the city water supply. The officers concerned have been ordered to go through the water supply schedule and submit the technical verification report. The decision will be taken after going getting a feasibility and satisfactory report, it is learnt.