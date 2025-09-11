Water supply shutdown through 900-mm pipeline for six days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, some connection works for the 2,500 mm diameter main pipeline are still pending. To carry out this work, the 900 mm diameter pipeline supplying water to the city will be shut down from September 13 to 18, as requested by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and approved by municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth. As a result, the city will not receive an additional 26 MLD of water during these six days.

The distance from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrwadi is 39 km, and under the new water supply scheme, a 2,500 mm main pipeline has been laid over 38 km, with several connection points to be completed along 1 km stretches. Since the new pipeline runs alongside multiple sections of the existing 900 mm pipeline, any impact during connection work could cause the old pipeline to rupture. Therefore, MJP’s Executive Engineer Dipendra Korate requested a complete shutdown of the 900 mm pipeline for the period.

Work Schedule

– Connections will be made at 12 locations along the 2,500 mm pipeline.

– All work is expected to be completed within five days.

– Connections will also be made at the Jackwell point in Jayakwadi Dam.

Water supply impact

The water supply shutdown through the 900 mm pipeline will create an impact on the distribution system. The city’s daily water supply of 170 MLD will be reduced to 140–145 MLD. Hence delays in water supply will be similar to previous disruptions.