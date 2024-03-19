Water supply through 700-mm pipeline resumes after 24 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The task of repairing the 700-mm width pipeline supplying water to the old city took 24 hours. It was damaged on Monday, but the supply of water was resumed on Tuesday early morning.

The supply of water from Pharola began at 4 am and by 6 am the storage of water in the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) at Shahgunj, Jubilee Park, University, and Marimata got started. Hence the devotees observing the fast in the holy month of Ramzan were forced to survive without water or run helter-skelter to fetch water.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) supplies water to the city through 700 mm and 1200 mm. However, one of the two pipelines gets damaged every week. The 1200-mm pipeline was damaged last week, while the 700-mm pipeline has been damaged, this week. The municipal corporation has postponed the water supply by one day. The citizens are fed up with frequent disruptions in the water supply. They claimed that these incidents are artificial. They underlined that are already receiving water once a week and citing the reason of pipeline damage, the water is supplied on the ninth or 10th day.

It has been observed that the water supply remains smooth for 4-5 days and on the sixth day it gets damaged. The pipeline got damaged near the Pharola water treatment plant on Sunday. It was sealed through welding, but big holes emerged in it on Monday. As a result, the water supply was halted at 4 pm and the repairing was continued till late in the night. The task ended at 4 am and then the lifting of water started from Pharola till Nakshatrawadi on Tuesday. Later on, the process of filling ESRs in the city got started. The areas that were deprived of water in taps on Monday were supplied today on priority. The water supply schedule for Tuesday will now be implemented on Wednesday. Hence the devotees from many parts of the old city were seen running helter-skelter to fetch water during ongoing sultry weather in this holy month.