Water supply through 900-mm pipeline delays by fortnight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials today clarified that the lifting and distribution of water supply to the city through the newly laid pipeline of 900-mm diameter size, would start from February 26 or 27. Earlier, it was announced that the water supply will be made between February 15 and 20.

The task of laying new pipeline between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi (by replacing the damaged 700-mm diameter pipe) is being done by Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. An additional quantity of 75 MLD of water will be getting through this new pipeline.

The civic officials said that the construction of a new pumphouse at Jayakwadi Dam is underway. Two pumps of 4,000 HP capacity each will be installed in the pumphouse. The delivery of pumps is expected on February 19. Hence the MJP has been told to complete minor works like fixing of an additional valve (to empty the water pipeline) and do cross-connections at four points. Later on the testing will be done. If there does not emerge any technical hindrance in the testing then the adequate quantity of water will be possible to the city from February 26 and 27, they said.

Harsul Treatment Plant

The old city will be getting 10 MLD of water after commissioning of a new treatment plant at Harsul. It will be commissioned by March. It is hoped that it will help reduce the acute shortage of water in the summer.