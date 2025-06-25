Water supply work remains incomplete even after 80 hours!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) had announced a 12-hour shutdown on Sunday to install a 3700 HP pump on the 900 mm diameter water pipeline that supplies 14–15 MLD of water to the city. However, even after 80 hours (as of Wednesday), the installation work at the Jayakwadi pump station — including folding pipe connections, joints, basement structures, and more — was still ongoing. As a result, the city has been receiving significantly reduced water supply for the past three days, and the regular water distribution schedule has been thrown into disarray.

Though the municipal corporation claims to supply water every five days, in reality, many housing colonies only receive water after intervals of eight days. Since last week, the water supply schedule has completely collapsed. Even when the ‘Jal Bell’ app sends notifications that water will be supplied today, the taps remain dry. On Wednesday morning, officials from the CSMC asked MJP officers when the 900 mm pipeline would resume operation. They were informed that work at the Jayakwadi pump house was still underway. When asked why a 12-hour shutdown was extending past 80 hours, MJP officials cited technical issues.

They explained that continuous rainfall and the nature of the black cotton soil were making the work extremely difficult, leading to frequent interruptions. Finally, they assured that efforts were being made to complete the work as soon as possible and resume water supply.