Waterproof Sky Lanterns ready for rainy Diwali!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This year’s rainfall has already broken records, and meteorological reports warn of return showers in the coming days. To prevent sky lanterns from getting soaked and spoiling Diwali celebrations, waterproof sky lanterns are now available in the market.

Waterproof sky lanterns, Made in Waluj

Even though the cyclone threat has passed, heavy return rains are expected. Industries in Waluj have brought PVC sky lanterns to the market in 26 varieties, priced between ₹80 and ₹300.

Rajasthani Rajwadi sky lanterns are eye-catchers

Sky lanterns from Rajasthan with zari embroidery and photo-frame designs are attracting customers due to their novelty and two-in-one utility. Prices range from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500.

Sky Lanterns featuring deities

Deity-themed lanterns using MDF material, some with 3D effects, remain popular. Designs include Radha-Krishna, Shri Ram, Vitthal Rukmai, Dagdusheth Ganesh, Swami Samarth, Gajanan Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Gelatin paper lanterns make a comeback

The pre-1990s trend of transparent gelatin paper lanterns has returned in modern form, blending tradition with decorative appeal.

— Rahul Gugale, Trader

Captions:

Waterproof sky lanterns are available ahead of the rainy season.

Rajwadi photo-frame sky lantern featuring Radha-Krishna attracts customers.