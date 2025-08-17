We gave befitting reply to terrorists & Pak through Op Sindoor: Lt Gen Vinod Khandare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Our country declared a ceasefire only because the lives of civilians on both sides should not be lost. We have given a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan through Operation Sindoor,” said Lt Gen Vinod G Khandare (Retd), the former Principal Advisor to the Ministry of Defence of India, former Military Advisor to the National Security Council Secretariat and former Director General of Defence Intelligence, while guiding in a programme on "Operation Sindoor... India's New Normal" organised at Maulana Azad College, Dr Rafiq Zakaria Campus, on Saturday.

College Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui presided over the function. Dr Varsha Apte from Gyan Yagna Foundation is also seated on the dais. Dr Aparna Saraf spoke about the achievements of the college in the past 50 years.

Lt Gen Vinod G Khandare, shedding light on the background of Operation Sindoor, said that in this war, the country understood who its real friends and enemies are.

Programme coordinator Dr Sohail Zakiuddin introduced the dignitaries, while Dr Kazi Naveed conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Ashfaq Khan proposed a vote of thanks.