We lowered water tax, will you reduce gas prices - Sena

Banners put up in the city ahead of BJP morcha

Aurangabad, May 22:

BJP will hold a morcha on Monday on the issue of water scarcity on the Aurangabad municipal corporation. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis will lead the protest. On the eve of the morcha, Shiv Sena has taken up the issue of gas price hike to target BJP. Banners have been put up in the city stating that Sena reduced the water tax by fifty percent, will BJP reduce the price of gas as the same.

The Sena-BJP alliance ruled the municipal corporation for more than 30 years. From 2019, both the parties separated. Now, with the forthcoming municipal elections looming, both the parties are working against each other. Leaders of both the parties are not ready to give up any opportunity to squabble over the water issue in the city. Currently, the water crisis in the city has become a heated issue. Citizens have received some relief this month due to the efforts of the municipal corporation. However, the BJP is determined to hold a morcha on Monday. Proper preparations were being made by the BJP for the morcha.

On the eve of the morcha, Sena erected two banners on the road leading from the head post office, Junabazar to Bhadkal Gate and near the corporation headquarters. The banners state that Sena has halved the water tax, the question is whether the BJP is going to halve the price of gas. In 2014, the price of gas was Rs 440, in 2022 it has gone up to Rs 1,012, Sena has said. Both these hoardings are attracting the attention of passersby.