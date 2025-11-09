“We stand behind every woman doctor, it’s time for the doctors to step up too”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has taken to the streets demanding justice for the woman doctor from Phaltan who recently lost her life. “We stand firmly behind every woman doctor. Seeing what that doctor had to endure, it’s clear that even we, as doctors, must now roll up our sleeves and take a stand,” said state president of the IMA Maharashtra chapter, Dr. Santosh Kadam.

The 15th state-level medical conference ‘Maha-Evecon 2025’, organized under the IMA Maharashtra and the IMA Women Doctors Wing, was highlighted by an address from Dr. Kadam at the IMA Hall in Samarthnagar on Sunday.

Present on the occasion were District Health Officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, IMA state secretary Dr. Anil Awhad, state president of the Women Doctors Wing Dr. Swapnanjali Awhad, IPS officer Aparajita Agnihotri, IMA city branch president Dr. Anupam Takalkar, city secretary Dr. Yogesh Lakkas, and others.

At the start of the program, Dr. Takalkar shared details about IMA’s various initiatives. IPS officer Agnihotri noted that “the duties of doctors and police officers are equally demanding.” Dr. Anil Awhad highlighted that “women doctors face the dual burden of family and social responsibilities.”

Hospital registration to go online; valid for five years

Dr. Santosh Kadam further informed that a meeting regarding the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act was held with the Health Minister on November 4. “The Act will now move forward as the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act. Under the new provisions, hospital registration will be valid for five years instead of three, and the process will be completely online. Once the application is submitted online, it will go directly to the Directorate of Health Services and will no longer require approval from the local municipal corporation,” he said.

Photo Caption:

Doctors present at the conference organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).