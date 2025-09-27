We stand out in the world because of Chhatrapati: Dr Tejas Garge

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Director at Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Dr Tejas Garge, today shared the struggle and efforts made unitedly for seeking inscription of – The Maratha Military Landscapes of India – in the UNESCO World Heritage List (in July 2025) at the World Heritage Committee session in Paris.

“The designation recognises 12 forts – 11 in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu - of Shivaji Maharaj, as they represent strategic genius and military architecture of the Maratha Empire from the late 17th century to the early 19th century. The concept of a public welfare state during the Maratha Empire created influence. We stand out in the world because we had the legacy of the Chhatrapati," stressed Dr Garge.

He was speaking at a special event organised by the Directorate of Tourism, on the topic “Maratha Military Landscapes: The Journey to UNESCO and Our Responsibility” to mark World Tourism Day at Deogiri College, on Saturday morning.

Dignitaries including Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar; District Collector Deelip Swami; special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra; Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod; additional SP Annapurna Singh, Zilla Parishad CEO Ankit; Deputy Director (Department of Tourism, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Vijay Jadhav; Principal of Deogiri College Dr Ashok Tejankar and NCC Commanding Officer Colonel A C Ayyappa were present on the dais.

Unforgettable journey

Elaborating on the proposal’s journey, Dr Garge said, “ During the 17th century, when democracy was almost non-existent globally and feudal systems prevailed, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established a kingdom based on people-centric governance and welfare. A unified storyline for all forts was created to support their inclusion in the list of World Heritage Sites. From India, six nominations were submitted, of which two were from Maharashtra. Among them, the Maratha Military Architecture was selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis consistently engaged with member countries. Online meetings were held with ambassadors from 21 countries. This unique and progressive ideology resonated with the foreign representatives and finally, the vision of the Chhatrapati triumphed, and India secured 19 votes in favour.”

Responsibility of conservation

Dr Garge underlined the focus now is on preserving the historical integrity of these forts while ensuring their scientific restoration and conservation. “The local villagers and the younger generation will have to be educated about the importance of these forts. Besides, sustainable tourism will have to be developed around them so that local communities gain employment, and the sanctity of the forts is preserved,” he pointed out.

A book titled ‘Aadhunik Paryatanshastra’ (Modern Tourism Studies) authored by Sarang and Sharayu Takalkar was released at the hands of dignitaries on the occasion.

Prominent individuals who were felicitated for their contributions on the occasion included Utsav Machhar, President of CMIA; Jayant Gore and Pragnya Gore; MTDC’s Yogesh Nirgude; senior Intach coordinator Maya Vaidya and Kirti Birare.

Deputy Director (DoT) Vijay Jadhav made an introductory speech, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) office-bearer Sanket Kulkarni conducted the proceedings, while DoT officer Shivaji Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

Flute recital by specially-abled students proved highlight of event

In a moving cultural performance, Dr. Ainuddin Fakhruddin Warsi from Degloor (Dist. Nanded) and his team of specially-abled students presented a soulful flute recital that captivated the audience. The jugalbandi between the tabla and flutes won the hearts and prompted the audience to join their hands frequently.