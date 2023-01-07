WE welcomes 2023 with Naad Aaradhana

Spiritual catalyst and sound alchemist Advait Danke (Mumbai) conducted the session. Citing the unparalleled significance of sound in healing the mind and the body, he elaborated on sound therapy, meditation, chanting and devotional music.

The unique confluence of chanting of Om, meditation with singing bowls and kirtan of Lord Vitthal created a magical spell. The participants shared their experiences of enjoying state of bliss, inner peace and serenity during the meditation, said Founder Meghna Badjate. Nilesh Surana, Mahaveer Patni and Dnyaneshwar Wagh put the event together along with Sangeeta Bhatia who moderated it.