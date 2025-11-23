We will find a solution that causes no loss in land acquisition

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former union minister of state for finance, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, assured on Sunday that a solution will be found for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Parbhani railway doubling project that will neither hinder development nor cause losses to citizens. He was speaking at a meeting organised by the Railway Expansion Action Committee to discuss concerns of affected residents.

The meeting was held in Pratapanagar in the presence of Dr. Karad to understand the problems and doubts of citizens affected by the railway doubling project. MLA Sanjay Kenekar said that citizens need not worry, as no one will suffer any loss.

On Saturday, the committee members had submitted a memorandum to Dr. Karad, requesting that during land and property acquisition for railway expansion, the central government should consider the sentiments and family circumstances of residents and acquire only as much land as absolutely necessary. They also demanded fair compensation for those whose land or property will be acquired. Following this, a meeting was held on Sunday with several concerned citizens in attendance, including city president Kishor Shitole and former deputy mayor Sanjay Joshi.

Unity among citizens

The central government has initiated the land acquisition process, and the gazette notification issued has caused anxiety among property owners. Residents whose properties from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station to Karmad are to be acquired have come together and formed the Railway Expansion Action Committee to seek justice from the central government.