Weather Bureau revises report on heavy rainfall!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There was considerable confusion caused by the Chikalthana Weather Bureau regarding the rainfall data for the city on Sunday. Initially, the bureau reported in the evening that the city had received ‘heavy rainfall.’ However, the bureau later informed that the data had been revised around midnight.

According to the initial report issued at 5.30 pm on Sunday, the weather bureau recorded 79.4 mm of rainfall in the city, which falls under the ‘heavy rainfall’ category. This unexpected, unseasonal heavy rain surprised many. At the same time, citizens began questioning whether such a large amount of rain had fallen, as some areas had experienced only light showers. Eventually, their doubts proved to be correct. Around midnight on Sunday, the bureau released a revised report stating that the actual recorded rainfall was 59.4 mm.