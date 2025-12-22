Webcasting, CCTV at Sensitive Polling Booths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Voting for the municipal elections will be held on January 15, 2026, with 11.18 lakh voters expected to exercise their franchise. The civic administration has finalised 1,264 polling stations.

Some polling stations have been identified as sensitive. Webcasting will be carried out at all such centres, while CCTV cameras will be installed at select locations. The district administration has shared a list of 10 sensitive polling stations with the civic body. Police authorities are also expected to announce a separate list of sensitive booths.