Webinar on State Curriculum Framework today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department will organise a webinar on ‘State Curriculum Framework (School Education) and School Leadership’ at 3 pm, on October 16, under the transacting online discussion webinars on School Leadership Development.

The Education Department is implementing different activities as per the instructions of the National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL) and the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA). An expert Arvind Shingade guide the participants.

The Education Department officer said that the webinar would be useful for the supervisory system of schools, headmasters and principals, teachers and parents. The information about the initiative was published on the link (https://ncsl.niepa.ac.in/).