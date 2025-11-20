Wedding season starts Saturday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The wedding season begins Saturday (Nov 22), with only eight auspicious dates across November and December. About 1,600 weddings are planned in the district, expected to generate Rs 350 crore in business.

All 200 wedding halls and 10 major hotels are fully booked. Nearly 800 hotel rooms in the city are already occupied, and visitors may face difficulty finding accommodation. Many families are opting for hotels over wedding halls because hotels charge no venue rent and offer premium meals at Rs 1,500–2,500 per plate, while traditional halls cost up to Rs 3 lakh with catering rates of Rs 500–700 per plate.

Auspicious dates:

November 22, 23, 25, 26, 27, 30

December 2, 5

Event managers expect strong business, with 50,000 people getting direct employment during the season.