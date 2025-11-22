Weekend rush chokes Daulatabad Ghat road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Daulatabad Ghat witnessed long queues of traffic congestion over the weekend.

The Daulatabad Ghat Road has been facing severe traffic congestion every Saturday and Sunday as heavy crowds flock to Grushneshwar Temple and Bhadra Maruti Temple. Long lines of vehicles stretching for kilometres were observed on the route this weekend, causing major inconvenience to commuters heading towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The large number of devotees resulted in standstill traffic for hours, with vehicles crawling bumper-to-bumper on the ghat stretch. Local residents and frequent travellers have flagged the route as a potential accident-prone zone due to the high risk posed by stranded vehicles on the hilly terrain.

Citizens have demanded urgent action from authorities, urging the deployment of at least 2–3 additional traffic police personnel every weekend, as currently only one traffic police official is available on duty to manage the rush. They say strengthening manpower is essential to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and prevent mishaps