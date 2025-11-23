Weekly market traders push into Old Mondha, raising security concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Sunday market from Jafargate has gradually entered the Old Mondha area, even though the marketplace traditionally remains closed on Sundays. Retail vendors, without any official permission, have started setting up stalls right in front of wholesale shops, creating the impression of an authorised extension of the market.

The Jafargate Sunday market, known as the “poor man’s affordable market,” supports hundreds of small traders and draws heavy footfall for low-cost household items. But in recent weeks, several vendors have pushed past their designated zone and occupied space inside Old Mondha. This has angered wholesale traders, who fear increasing disorder and have demanded strict action.

Security at risk, say traders

The Sunday market from Jafargate to Gandhinagar has operated for more than five decades, supporting over 500 vendors. Due to growing congestion, traders selling second-hand electrical and electronic goods now occupy areas as far as the Old Mondha water tank.

With Old Mondha shut on Sundays, many shopkeepers leave goods outside their shutters. The General Kirana Merchants Association says the influx of outside vendors threatens shop security and increases the risk of theft and damage.

Traders submit complaint to municipal administrator

The association has submitted a memorandum to the municipal administrator, warning that encroachment inside Old Mondha could lead to unwanted incidents. They urged the administration to stop retail vendors from operating in Old Mondha on Sundays, as the only designated location for the weekly market remains Jafargate.

Vendors from the Jafargate Sunday market have crossed their designated limits and begun setting up stalls inside Old Mondha.