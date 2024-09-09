WGS celebrates victors of 8th Founder's Cup

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 8th Founder's Cup Open Interschool U-17 Athletics, Badminton, Football, and Cricket Tournament concluded with great fervour at Wockhardt Global School (WGS). A total of 24 schools participated. Principal Abhijit Dive welcomed the guests.

Winners were as follows:

Athletics: 100m race: Winner - Nath Valley School (NVS); first and second runner-up spots - Al-Irfan School (Khuldabad). 200m race: Winner and the 1st runner-up - Al-Irfan; second runner-up – NVS. 400m race – Winner – River Dale High School; first and second runner-up - Al-Irfan. 4x100m relay – Winner: Al-Irfan; first runner-up – Stepping Stones High School (SSHS); second runner-up – Cambridge School.

Football: Best goalkeeper (Boys) - Mohd. Haris Abubakar (Al-Irfan); best goalkeeper (girls) - Kriti Malini (SSHS); best defender (Boys) Rafez Ali (Al-Irfan); best defender (Girls) - Aanay Palkar (Woodridge High School).

Top scorer (Boys) - Sarin Mulwana (Cambridge); and top scorer (Girls) - Palak Patel (Woodridge).

Player of the tournament (Boys) - Zeedan Khan (Cambridge); player of the tournament (Girls) - Kaitlyn Russel (SSHS).

Emerging player of the tournament (Boys) and emerging player of the tournament (Girls) were recognized from WGS (CBSE). SSHS emerged as the winner (Girls Trophy) in football while Woodridge secured the runner-up position. Al-Irfan claimed the winner (Boys trophy) position while Cambridge was the runner-up. Badminton (Girls trophy) - Winner – Cambridge and runner-up – Woodridge. (Boys category) – Winner - Cambridge and runner-up – Woodridge.

Cricket: Golden ball award (Highest wicket taker) - Atharva Totla (Cambridge); golden bat award (Highest run scorer) - Vivek Kothari (Cambridge). The player of the tournament - Ameya Garge (NVS). Cricket tournament winner: Cambridge; runner-up – NVS.