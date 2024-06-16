What about me?

Ruchira Darda

In an era driven by the idea of self-care and self-love, there seems to be more loneliness and more stress, don’t you think so? Self-care according to me has been highly misinterpreted, the understanding has become to place self before others and to satisfy personal needs first. This actually leads to disconnection in relationships.

Our society is being motivated by western ways of solo existence, ignoring conveniently the repercussions they face eventually. While the youthful years look exciting and free, the counterpart is as painful. I have had the chance to confabulate with some who crave abundance of a family.

While parents easily park aside this ‘me first’ thought process of the kids by simply labelling it with ‘kids today’, actually the responsibility of thought falls on our shoulders. Modelling the privileges of living in a society and thriving in a family is our responsibility towards our children. If they see us enjoy the waves of a relationship, the good and the not so good, they will grow up to want it too.

Also, the worry that marriages deprive us of free choices and career paths, should be settled by raising our children with an accepting and empathetic mindset. We need to understand that marriages aren’t the power to dominate the other but the opportunity to build life together, by embracing choices and ambitions of each other.

Sacrifice, adjustments are not negative words but the beautiful ability to be more than you are. Life is so much about perspective and perspectives are built by knowledge and experience.

Hence, I urge you as parents indulge yourself to explore a variety of topics and then lead your children to experiences and interactions too. The more people they will meet, the more stories they will read, the more their mind will open to the fact life is not a short trip, but a long journey and we need our own to travel it with us.