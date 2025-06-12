What can men do to relieve stress?
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 12, 2025 00:15 IST2025-06-12T00:15:03+5:302025-06-12T00:15:03+5:30
Stay active: Regular physical activity reduces anxiety and boosts mood.
Journal It: Writing thoughts down can help process emotions and reduce mental load.
Pursue Hobbies: Music, art, gardening creative outlets offer emotional release.
Talk It Out: Share with a trusted friend, family member, or therapist.
Limit Screens: Reduce social media and news exposure to lower anxiety triggers.
Connect with Nature: Even 15 minutes in fresh air can reduce stress hormones.