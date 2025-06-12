What can men do to relieve stress?

What can men do to relieve stress?

Stay active: Regular physical activity reduces anxiety and boosts mood.

Journal It: Writing thoughts down can help process emotions and reduce mental load.

Pursue Hobbies: Music, art, gardening creative outlets offer emotional release.

Talk It Out: Share with a trusted friend, family member, or therapist.

Limit Screens: Reduce social media and news exposure to lower anxiety triggers.

Connect with Nature: Even 15 minutes in fresh air can reduce stress hormones.

