What did farmers get from 'Dagabaaz Re' interaction?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government announced a package of 31,000 crores to help the farmers affected by heavy rain in Marathwada. The Government is currently working on distributing this package to the farmers in phases. Against this backdrop, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is meeting the farmers of the region through the 'Dagabaaz Re' interaction campaign.

What happened in Nandar?

His tour began on Wednesday from Nandar in Paithan tehsil. He was there for only 18 minutes. Out of them, farmers got three minutes to speak while the remaining 15 minutes were used by Thackeray, who appealed to them to unite against the Government. The farmers did not get anything from this interaction and tour. But, it was seen that Uddhav has started campaigning for the upcoming local body elections.

Heavy rain causes damage

The rains in August, September and Diwali also caused immense damage to the farmers. The Government promised to provide compensation up to three hectares of land to farmers. This package was promised before Diwali. Uddhav had taken out a morcha in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar demanding assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers. At the culmination of the agitation, he had said that he would meet again after Diwali. Accordingly, he is on a 'Dagabaaz Re' campaigning tour, which began at Nandar.

Thackeray would have understood the situation of the entire Marathwada by meeting the farmers of this village. But he is touring the region for four days. Although the party is saying that the purpose of this tour is not political, it is seen that this tour is with the local body elections in mind.

What did the farmers say?

Pandal, stage & chairs

While giving information about 'Dagabaaz Re', Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve had said that there would be no stage or pandal anywhere during the tour. In fact, there was a pandal and a stage there. There were arrangements for the farmers to sit. He started interacting with the farmers by asking how much they had received for crop insurance.

One farmer paid Rs 4,000 for insurance and said that he had received Rs 89 as compensation, while other farmers said that they had received compensation between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 as part of the package. Thackeray called the government a liar and appealed to the farmers to come together. He also assured that he is with them for justice.