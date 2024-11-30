What is this Mentality! playground toys set on fire at Harsul's Smrutiwan garden

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nowadays, children spend more time on mobile phones than playing outside. To encourage kids to visit parks and playgrounds, the Municipal Corporation has invested crores of rupees in the past two years to install toys in various gardens. However, a shocking incident has come to light where some mischief-makers set fire to the toys at Smrutiwan Garden in Harsul. The administration has decided to take legal action after reviewing the CCTV footage.

In the past few years, the Municipal Corporation had neglected the parks, causing them to fall into disrepair, with some becoming hubs for drug addicts. Over the last two years, the corporation has taken steps to identify and eliminate these drug dens, leading to an increase in public activity in the parks. The District Planning Committee allocated funds for the installation of multi-play toys at 68 locations. Following this initiative, various parks in the city are undergoing improvements. Recently, toys like seesaws, swings, and slides were installed at Smrutiwan Park in Harsul. However, on Saturday, it was discovered that the swing had been set on fire, disappointing the children who came to the park.

Legal action after investigation

Garden Supervisor Vijay Patil explained that the contractor had recently installed durable, high-quality toys at Smrutiwan Park, worth approximately Rs 7.5 lakh. It has been confirmed that the swing was burned. An investigation will be carried out, and a report will be prepared. Further action will be taken as per the orders of Administrator G. Sreekanth. CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed, Patil added.

The toys at Smrutiwan Garden were set on fire by some mischief-makers, causing disappointment among the children.