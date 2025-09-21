What will people buy on prices drop due to GST

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates reduced by 10%, there is a wave of excitement among consumers for purchasing new items.

This year, discussions have already begun in households about what new purchases to make during the Navratri festival. Questions like "What should we buy this year – a two-wheeler, a four-wheeler, or a large smart TV?" are being asked.

The Government has issued guidelines directing showrooms to display boards outside showing both the old prices and the new prices after the GST reduction. This way, customers will immediately see how much they are saving. Preparations are underway to put up such boards in showrooms and malls.

Shopping to begin before Dussehra

Dussehra, considered one of the most auspicious of the three and a half muhurats, is traditionally a time when people buy new items. However, this year, due to the 10% reduction in prices of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and attractive offers from companies, customers are planning their purchases in advance.

Additionally, prices of smart TVs larger than 43 inches have also dropped by 10%. To avoid last-minute rush or stock shortages, many people have started planning their purchases right from the beginning of the Navratri festival.