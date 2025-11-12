When decision for security guards & fund to be implemented: HC ask Govt

Next hearing after 2 weeks

Chhaatrapati Sambhajinagar: Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten Venegaonkar on Wednesday today took on record a letter from the Law and Justice Department stating that the Cabinet approved in-principle the additional 8,282 security guards and an expenditure of Rs 443.24 crore for the security of the premises of courts at all levels in the State, residences of judges and magistrates.

“The Cabinet has approved, but when will it be implemented?” the Bench asked the Government. The hearing on the 'criminal Suo moto' petition in this regard has been placed after the two weeks.

The High Court had directed the State Government on October 15, 2025, to take a policy decision to provide security to all courts and residences of judges in the State and prepare a roadmap and implement it.

Accordingly, Chief Public Prosecutor Amarjitsinh Girase submitted a statement that the Cabinet had given its in-principle approval for security guards and funding. Amicus curiae (friend of the Court) Aniruddha Nimbalkar and senior lawyer Rajendra Deshmukh are looking after the work on behalf of the HC bench registrar.

Phased security

The Government has decided to provide security in three phases. In the first phase, additional security will be provided to the Main Bench of the Bombay High Court, Nagpur, Aurangabad HC benches and Kolhapur Circuit bench and the residences of the HC judges. The security will be provided to the courts and other main courts in each district and the residences of their judges in the second phase. Additional security will be given to all teshil courts and the residences of the judges in the final phase.

Lack of funds should not be an excuse

Many serious issues were noticed regarding the security provided to the courts in Maharashtra. Taking cognisance of this, the HC bench had filed a suo moto Public Interest Litigation.’ HC bench of Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh had also ordered on 20 August 2025 to provide additional security to 2090 courts in the State in a phased manner and find a permanent solution to this. The bench had said that the State Government cannot refuse this just on the grounds of lack of funds.