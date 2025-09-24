When family was absent, GMCH’s staff became family

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 55-year-old CIDCO resident, battling mental illness, was admitted to GMCH on February 28 after being assaulted by unidentified persons. With no relatives by his side, hospital doctors, nurses, and staff became his family for nearly eight months.

The patient, admitted to the Accident Department, underwent critical surgeries for fractures in both legs under the care of Dr. Sarojini Jadhav, Dr. Junaid Shaikh, and their team, with orthopedists Dr. M. B. Lingayat and Dr. Nilesh Kachnerkar playing key roles. Psychiatric care under Dr. Prasad Deshpande and Dr. Snehdeep Jadhav stabilized his mental condition, enabling him to cooperate in treatment. Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre and Special Duty Officer Dr. Suresh Harbade monitored progress.

Much of his recovery was supported by the dedicated nursing staff of Ward No. 17, led by Sister Sandhya Patil, who provided round-the-clock care. Regular medication, counseling, and compassion helped him regain stability with her team.

With no family to return to, social workers Narendra Bhalerao and Uma Tupe facilitated his rehabilitation. On September 23, he was shifted to the NGO Daivat for continued support.