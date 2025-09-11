When theatre mirrors life’s emotions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Times Zest Louis Vuitton and Rolex Forums organised the drama Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, which left the audience spellbound, on Wednesday. Featuring renowned actors Rajendra Gupta and Himani Shivpuri, known for their stellar work in television and films, the play brought alive the emotions of ageing and the joy of finding companionship in unexpected moments. Written by Rakesh Veda and directed by Suresh Bharadwaj, the simple yet moving story struck a deep chord with the viewers.