When will protectors of health get the shield of security guards?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the state government had approved in January the deployment of an additional 106 security guards through the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC). This included 10 armed guards. However, the hospital is still waiting for their appointments.

Repeated incidents such as assaults on doctors and staff, infant abduction attempts, and questions over campus safety have raised concerns. A security audit of the GMCH had also recommended strengthening security guards. Accordingly, the hospital administration sent a proposal for additional security guards, which was approved in January. Yet, no appointments have been made so far.

154 security guards at present

Currently, 154 guards are deployed at GMCH. However, many more areas require additional personnel. The hospital continues to wait for reinforcement.

Decision triggered by rising assaults

Frequent attacks on doctors and staff, along with shortcomings highlighted in the security audit, made it necessary to sanction additional security.

Other safety measures in place

Apart from security guards, the hospital has installed CCTV cameras at several points. Entry to the premises has also been restricted to a single gate.

Awaiting ₹1.26 crore funding

For the deployment of the additional 106 guards, an advance payment equivalent to three months’ salary, amounting to ₹1.26 crore, has been sought. The release of this fund will clear the way for the appointments.

Security guards essential

“We are set to get 106 additional guards. An advance salary requirement has been placed before the concerned authorities, and a supplementary budget has been sought. These guards are crucial, especially for sensitive wards,” said the GMCH Dean, Dr Shivaji Sukre.