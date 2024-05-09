Where there is a will there is a way

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Proving the idiom ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’ true, a 67-year-old banker from the city has made all the hexagenarians proud by cracking the state’s Common Entrance Test (CET) for the 3-year-LLB (Bachelors of Law) in first attempt without any professional coaching. He secured 85.54 per cent.

An active senior risk analyst in the banking sector, who worked for around 3 decades in different Gulf countries Mohammed Abbas Ansari said, “ I returned to the city from the Gulf in 2010 and got active in doing social service by handling cases relating to the charity commissioner’s office. My mentor and president of the Bar Council (at Charity Commissioner) Adv Chandrakant Warudikar-Patil was impressed by my drafting and documentation work, therefore, he motivated me to do law and get the CET form filled in January 2024. The test was in March, so I dissociated myself from all the worldly affairs from December and focussed on referring to several law books and jotting down notes for three months. Hence my efforts paid -off in the form of a good score.”

Age is just a number

“ I will be attending the college regularly with my young batchmates. No hesitation, as age is just a number. My intention in taking up law is to serve society and mankind. In the future, I will take cases relating to the charity commissioner’s office, the cooperative sector, and the family court, apart from promoting non-interest banking," said Ansari.

The journey from a newspaper hawker to a law aspirant

A native of Khuldabad, Ansari’s father was an Imam (priest) of a mosque (on Duncan Road in Mumbai), therefore, he has done his B.Sc and M.A (in Arabic) from the erstwhile Bombay University. In the meantime, he worked as a newspaper boy and a hotel worker in Mumbai to meet his educational expenses. After moving abroad, he did an MBA (Banking and Finance) from Pondicherry University’s campus in the Gulf. He has been staying in the city since 1989 and is a father of two sons and two daughters (all married and well-settled).

"Presently, I am legally consulting in 21 cases (without a law degree). Hence the law degree for me will be a passport to practice in the legal sector,” stressed the hale and hearty Ansari.