Where will 100 percent Indus River water be blocked?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Commenting on recent discussions around halting the flow of the Sindhu (Indus) river water, Ambedkarite scholar Bhimrao Sarwade said, “Even under the existing treaty, India was allowed to block up to 20 per cent of the water, but we lacked the full capacity to do so. Now, suddenly aiming to block 100 pc raises serious questions—do we have the necessary infrastructure in place to do so?”

Sarwade was speaking at a joint birth anniversary celebration of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, held at the Central Workshop of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The event was chaired by Workshop Manager Pramod Jagtap.

Delivering the keynote address, Bhimrao Sarwade reflected on the recent terror attack on tourists in Kashmir and India’s decision to suspend the historic Indus Water Treaty. “At a time when India is reclaiming its rights over its water resources, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s visionary thoughts become even more relevant.”

Dr. Ambedkar had once envisioned a comprehensive multipurpose project on the Indus River, named the Sindhu Ghati Vikas Yojana (Indus Valley Development Scheme). The project aimed at flood control, expansion of irrigation facilities, hydroelectric power generation, agricultural development, and rural reconstruction. Unfortunately, successive governments — then and now — have ignored the implementation of this far-sighted scheme,” he lamented.

The introductory remarks and anchoring of the programme were carried out by Ejaz Shaikh, while Bharat Shinde proposed a vote of thanks. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Security and Vigilance Officer Deepak Sirsat, Senior Stores Officer Priyadarshini Wagh, Coach Superintendent Preetam Ladvanjari, and retired officers Sahebrao Kasbe, Dnyaneshwar Awhad, Haribhau Veer, and Sudhakar Bagul. In addition, a large number of organisational office-bearers, officials, and employees participated enthusiastically in the programme.