Whether caesarean or normal delivery, Janani Suraksha Yojana is here to help

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To ensure that women deliver in hospitals and thereby reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, the central government runs the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY). Under this scheme, women who deliver in urban areas receive ₹600, and those in rural areas receive ₹700. In addition, other related benefits are also provided.

Interestingly, when people hear about a “normal delivery,” GMCH comes to mind. Women often express that the female doctors in the maternity department feel like Navadurgas ever-ready, compassionate, and protective.

The maternity department in GMCH handles 50 to 70 deliveries daily. Under the guidance of the Head of Department, Dr. Shivaji Sukre and Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Srinivas Gadappa the doctors in the department are available 24 hours a day. Doctors including Prof. Dr. Sonali Deshpande, Dr. Rupali Gaikwad, Dr. Apoorva Tribhuvan, Senior Resident Dr. Uma Donbe, Dr. Glorioza Gadiola, Dr. Seema Meshram, Dr. Kiran Gavhare, along with resident doctors and nurses, work tirelessly to ensure safe deliveries.

Who gets the benefits?

Women from both urban and rural areas are eligible for the Janani Suraksha Yojana. Beneficiaries need documents such as their Aadhaar card, their husband’s Aadhaar, bank account details, and ANC card. In GMCH, there are 17,000 to 19,000 deliveries annually, and each woman receives benefits under government schemes.

How much do women get under Janani Suraksha Yojana?

Area Amount received

Urban area ₹600

Rural area ₹700

Benefits under Matru Vandana Yojana

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, women receive ₹5,000 in financial assistance. The scheme is given in three installments:

₹1,000 after registering the pregnancy

₹2,000 after six months of pregnancy and at least one check-up during this period

₹2,000 after the birth of the child.

Advantages of These Schemes

Even today, women’s health often does not receive adequate attention. These schemes ensure that services like sonography, blood tests, and delivery services are available free of cost. This has led to an increase in the number of women visiting GMCH for deliveries.

– Dr. Sonali Deshpande, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, GMCH.

Photo: Dr. Sonali Deshpande